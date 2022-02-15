Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2,850.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.3% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.97% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,523. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99.

