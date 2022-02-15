Investors Buy Large Volume of Bright Health Group Call Options (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 16,862 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 812% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,849 call options.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,388,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,185,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,075,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,147,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHG opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

