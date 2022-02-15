Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Position Boosted by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 53.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,605,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,084,000 after buying an additional 303,797 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 352.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 275,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

NVTA stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $53.47.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

