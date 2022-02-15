Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Acquired by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

