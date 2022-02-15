Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.620-$1.700 EPS.

INVH traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,402,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,292. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.77.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

