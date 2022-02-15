ION (ION) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. ION has a market cap of $304,562.48 and $27.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 80.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00214079 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.97 or 0.00443970 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00061682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,699,520 coins and its circulating supply is 13,799,520 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.