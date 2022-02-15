ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ioneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of GSCCF stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 341,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,550. ioneer has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 0.64.

ioneer Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron deposit. Its projects include Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, Tokop Gold Project, Lone Mountain Gold Project, Towers Mountain Gold Project. The company was founded on October 26, 2001 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

