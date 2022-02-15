IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-1.15 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.850-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of IPGP opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.32 and its 200 day moving average is $165.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $138.85 and a 12-month high of $257.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IPG Photonics stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

