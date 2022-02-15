iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Issues Earnings Results

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IPW stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.86. iPower has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

