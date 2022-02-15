iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 38.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 33.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 279.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 784,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 577,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQ. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

