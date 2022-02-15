iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the January 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.00. 21,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,510. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 931,644 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 469.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 468,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,902,000 after acquiring an additional 310,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,824,000 after acquiring an additional 295,851 shares during the last quarter.

