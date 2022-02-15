iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,082,000 after buying an additional 77,346 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after buying an additional 254,699 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 632,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 25,804 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 588,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period.

IVLU opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

