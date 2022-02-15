iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,490,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,931,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 423,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 381,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.