iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after buying an additional 2,452,521 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,161,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 102,913 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,029,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,629,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 829,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,581,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

