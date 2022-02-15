iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Up 77.7% in January

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000.
Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $33.87.
