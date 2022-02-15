iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 983,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $423,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $447.54. 305,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141,664. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

