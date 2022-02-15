Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Gerard Mooney Buys 5,800 Shares of Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Gerard Mooney purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $19,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Iteris stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 million, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.29. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
