Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. 15,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,595. Iveda Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

