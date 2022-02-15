Jack in the Box Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.05.

Shares of JACK opened at $91.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,613 shares of company stock valued at $225,373. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

