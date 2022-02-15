Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 372.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 51.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,613 shares of company stock valued at $225,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

