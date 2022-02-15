Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $145.34 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.