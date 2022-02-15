Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.04 and last traded at $34.19. 251,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 631,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

