Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy USA in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $1.03. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $180.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $202.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.32 and a 200-day moving average of $173.85. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

