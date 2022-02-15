Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

NYSE FRC opened at $171.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.62 and its 200-day moving average is $200.74. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $157.26 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $2,685,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 344,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,154,000 after buying an additional 179,137 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 37,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.