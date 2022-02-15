Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Up 123.0% in January

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JROOF stock opened at 0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.52. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.42 and a 1-year high of 0.97.

Get Jericho Energy Ventures alerts:

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.