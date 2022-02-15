Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Up 123.0% in January

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of JROOF stock opened at 0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.52. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.42 and a 1-year high of 0.97.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile
