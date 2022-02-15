Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 164,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 179.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jianpu Technology stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Jianpu Technology has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

