Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 114.3% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 126,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.