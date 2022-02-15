Jonathan P. Steiner Sells 1,866 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $153,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LKFN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.09. 4,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,390. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after buying an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,921,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

