Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.
Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $244.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $148.56 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.73 and its 200 day moving average is $251.86.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.