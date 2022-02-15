Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $244.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $148.56 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.73 and its 200 day moving average is $251.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

