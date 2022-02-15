Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

KRDXF stock opened at $298.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.11. Kardex has a 52-week low of $198.00 and a 52-week high of $337.50.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Kardex from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

