Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.22.
Shares of K stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
