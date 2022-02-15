Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.22.

Shares of K stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

