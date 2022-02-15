Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $821.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.38. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

In other Kelly Services news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kelly Services by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.