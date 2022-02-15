Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Posts Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $821.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In other news, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

