Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,231,000 after purchasing an additional 422,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $4,781,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $117.76. 1,569,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,006,852. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day moving average is $124.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,134 shares of company stock worth $49,802,501. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

