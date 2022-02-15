Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

TXN traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.43. The company had a trading volume of 120,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

