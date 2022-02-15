Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,779 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Oracle were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.65. 66,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,089,947. The company has a market cap of $212.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.12. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

