Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Jennifer Lachey Sells 2,650 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $137,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $142,437.50.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $159,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $96,803.25.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00.
Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 75,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,652. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.
Keros Therapeutics Company Profile
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.
