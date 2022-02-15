KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FOX in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1,315.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $49,925,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

