Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMMPF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.75 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

KMMPF remained flat at $$17.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

About Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

