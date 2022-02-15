Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.63 billion-$19.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.04 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.38.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

