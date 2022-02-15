Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. 2,328,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,265. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 584.66%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.