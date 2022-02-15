KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Shares Up 16.7%

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI)’s stock price shot up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $298.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

KLDiscovery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

