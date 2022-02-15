Klever Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $827,884.00 (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $81.37 million and $827,884.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00044605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.43 or 0.07041838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,210.47 or 0.99833139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.