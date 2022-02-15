Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 39.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after buying an additional 183,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 236,962 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

