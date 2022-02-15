K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.00 ($17.04).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.43) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.20) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €19.96 ($22.68). 1,886,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.61. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a fifty-two week high of €20.53 ($23.33).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.