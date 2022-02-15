Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.35 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 EPS.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $272.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.17 and its 200-day moving average is $289.57. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $230.89 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,127,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,652,000 after purchasing an additional 142,042 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $15,711,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

