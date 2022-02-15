Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $344.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.34.

Shares of LH stock opened at $272.68 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.17 and its 200 day moving average is $289.57. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,127,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,652,000 after acquiring an additional 142,042 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

