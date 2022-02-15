Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the January 15th total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,733,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, began coverage on Lake Resources in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLKKF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 1,367,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,379. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

