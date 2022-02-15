Lancashire’s (LRE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 781 ($10.57) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 730 ($9.88) to GBX 760 ($10.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 711.86 ($9.63).

LRE stock opened at GBX 532 ($7.20) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 526.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 567.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 487.60 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 725 ($9.81). The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Simon Fraser purchased 2,000 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 518 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($14,018.94).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

