Landshare Reaches Market Cap of $3.48 Million (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Landshare has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $97,817.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00004597 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Landshare has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00105856 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,797,838 coins and its circulating supply is 1,717,015 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

